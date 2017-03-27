Dr Cayzer leaves medical utopia after 37 years

DONE AND DUSTED: After 37 years as a GP in Grafton, Dr Bill Cayzer has decided to hang up the stethoscope.

OVER the past 37 as a general practitioner in Grafton, Dr Bill Cayzer has seen many patients come through the South Grafton Medical Centre, and has even treated five generations of the same family.

However Dr Cayzer has decided to hang up the stethoscope, retiring from medicine this Friday.

Since first arriving in Grafton in 1980, Dr Cayzer said many things have changed in the medical world.

"In those days, I used to call Grafton the medical utopia because you had the hospital work, patients expected you to do what you were comfortable doing, and didn't come and ask you to refer you to their specialist, so you could do what you wanted to," he said.

"It's still really a GP utopia here in Grafton but Australian graduates don't want to leave the city.

"Doctors probably do a 60 hour week now, back in the 80s we did a lot more than that, could have been an 80 or 100 hour week. We all did hospital work, and now very few GPs can do hospital work. Back in the 80s most GPs did obstetrics and then we had specialists that covered pretty well everything as well.

"Now a majority of our work is chronic illness, and as people are living a lot longer there's more things wrong with them. We've got the help these days of increased services like in mental health, women's health, lots of clinics that add to the good care in Grafton."

Dr Cayzer graduated from Sydney University with his medical degree in 1976, and worked at North Shore Hospital for three years for general training and six months of obstetrics training before moving to Grafton.

What originally was going to be a five year plan soon extended well beyond that.

"We came for five years but really liked the place, and fortunately for me my wife really liked the place so we ended up staying," he said.

"That's the reason most doctors end up leaving is because they enjoy the medicine but their partners don't want to stay in the country."

After close to four decades serving the medical needs of the community, Dr Cayzer said it's time to focus on some other things in life.

"One of the reasons I'm leaving is because you can't cut back really, it just seems to be impossible because I've tried it," he said.

"Trying to keep to a schedule can be very tiring after 37 years, and it's impossible in the medical game, you just can't do it because you don't know what's coming next.

"I've always had really good staff so it's always been enjoyable working here, it's a great place to work, and I'll miss the patients as well. I've never regretted coming here and working as a GP here.

"A patient told me last week she was quite upset I was retiring because she said I was only her second doctor she has ever had, and she didn't like the idea of having another one."

Dr Cayzer said he plans to spend his retirement travelling, cataloguing his family's archives and relearning the piano and trombone.