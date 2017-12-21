Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dr Davey shaving for Sasha

OPTIONS: The three donation tins currently in Clarence Medical Centre to raise money for Sasha Berry.
OPTIONS: The three donation tins currently in Clarence Medical Centre to raise money for Sasha Berry. Contributed
by Jarrard Potter

ANYONE who knows Clarence Medical Centre's Dr Eric Davey knows he loves his facial hair.

Currently rocking a long white beard that wouldn't look out of place on Santa Claus, Dr Davey has pledged to make a shave at the end of December to raise funds for Sasha Berry, who is battling a brain tumour.

However, he needs your help to decide on his future facial hair style.

Three donation tins are currently in the reception of Clarence Medical Centre, with each tin featuring a different facial hairstyle.

At the end of December the tins will be opened, and whichever has the most money inside will be the look Dr Davey will rock.

Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss said Dr Davey will have either no beard, goatie or full beard depending what raises the most in donations.

"It is a good cause that I think anyone who knows Eric would want to have a say,” Ms Bliss said.

Also helping to raise funds for Sasha is Yamba Swim Club with their annual Yamba Orcas Bingo Nights being held over the Christmas holidays.

The bingo nights will be on December 28 and January 4 and 11.

Sasha was a club member and president Sally Gilbert said they hoped to raise as much money as they could.

Topics:  clarence medical centre dr eric davey fundraiser sasha berry

Grafton Daily Examiner
Local magistrate earned respect

Local magistrate earned respect

"You're welcome back anytime” Magistrate told

Williams brothers sharpen Axemen focus for 2018

IN FORM: Maclean High's Vinnie Williams throws a pass during The Daily Examiner Shield Opens gala day at Frank McGuren Field.

Speed's five-year plan underway at Orara Valley club.

LIGHTS UP: Where to see Grafton's best Christmas lights

Armidale Rd, South Grafton

New displays take limelight from regular favourites.

Bridge clicks into place

ENGINEERING MARVEL: Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis (right) talks as another U-girder is lifted on to the new Harwood Bridge today.

Second crossing takes shape

Local Partners