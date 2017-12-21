Dr Davey shaving for Sasha

OPTIONS: The three donation tins currently in Clarence Medical Centre to raise money for Sasha Berry.

OPTIONS: The three donation tins currently in Clarence Medical Centre to raise money for Sasha Berry. Contributed

ANYONE who knows Clarence Medical Centre's Dr Eric Davey knows he loves his facial hair.

Currently rocking a long white beard that wouldn't look out of place on Santa Claus, Dr Davey has pledged to make a shave at the end of December to raise funds for Sasha Berry, who is battling a brain tumour.

However, he needs your help to decide on his future facial hair style.

Three donation tins are currently in the reception of Clarence Medical Centre, with each tin featuring a different facial hairstyle.

At the end of December the tins will be opened, and whichever has the most money inside will be the look Dr Davey will rock.

Clarence Medical Centre practice manager Angela Bliss said Dr Davey will have either no beard, goatie or full beard depending what raises the most in donations.

"It is a good cause that I think anyone who knows Eric would want to have a say,” Ms Bliss said.

Also helping to raise funds for Sasha is Yamba Swim Club with their annual Yamba Orcas Bingo Nights being held over the Christmas holidays.

The bingo nights will be on December 28 and January 4 and 11.

Sasha was a club member and president Sally Gilbert said they hoped to raise as much money as they could.