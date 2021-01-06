Dr Dre, 55, suffers brain aneurysm

Dr Dre has been rushed to hospital after having a brain aneurysm. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Beats By Dr. Dre

Dr Dre has been rushed to hospital after having a brain aneurysm. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Beats By Dr. Dre

Dr Dre has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old rapper and multi-millionaire business mogul is currently in ICU after the health scare yesterday, according to TMZ.

He is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he was taken via ambulance.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, is reportedly in a stable condition with doctors currently carrying out tests to determine what caused the bleeding.

The record producer, who has a staggering net worth of more than $1 billion, founded Beats Electronics in 2006, where he has made most of his vast fortune.

Dre is currently in the middle of an ugly divorce with ex-wife of 24 years Nicole Young, who is seeking $2.7 million in temporary monthly spousal support, as well as $6.88 million in legal fees.

Ms Young, 51, filed legal documents mid last year claiming she was forced to sign a prenup when they got married in 1996, before Dre made most of his money.

"I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre's team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage," the document stated.

Ms Young also alleged that two years into their marriage, the N.W.A. alum ripped up the prenup.

"Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void," she said in the documents.

More to come

Originally published as Dr Dre, 55, suffers brain aneurysm