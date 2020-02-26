DRAG STRIP: Car crashes through Prince St fence

A crash where a car lost control on the dirt section Prince Street and crashed through a fence.

IT TOOK less than a day for Karleen Murray’s prediction to come true.

Responding to a The Daily Examiner call-out for examples of bad driving in the Clarence Valley, Ms Murray posted about the dangerous drivers that speed on the dirt end of Prince St.

“There are a lot of drivers who think the dirt section of Prince Street behind the cemetery is their own personal drag strip,” she wrote.

“We can’t tell you how many drivers have lost control, gone through fences, almost hit oncoming cars, chew up the grass in their 4WD’s and have even flipped.

“It’s ironic that this section of road is near the cemetery because that’s where some of these drivers are going to end up.”

The day after, Ms Murray alleged a car driven by a P-plater driver with two passengers lost control while driving down the road, crashing into her fence.

“This driver took his number plates off the car and left the scene on foot,” she said.

“I call the police and they towed the car away.”

Ms Murray said the car came extremely close to a telegraph pole, and believed it wouldn’t be long before someone was killed.

Ms Murray said she had already copped flak on Facebook for her stance.

“Call me a “nark” like a lovely young man did on my comment as apparently I need to get a life, but we need to get the message out there somehow to stop driving like idiots,” she said.

“I am on a mission to stop this behaviour before someone is badly injured or killed.

“I have also written to the Council to either have the road closed permanently at best, close it at night like they do at Corcoran Park or install speed bumps to slow people down.”

She had a stark warning for anyone thinking they might flout the law on the dirt road in the future.

“We have had enough. If you drive like an idiot along this stretch of road, be prepared to have a photo and or video prepared for the police to view,” she said.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said that police were looking for information about the incident, including possible dashcam footage.

“The driver is described as a teenage male and two other male passengers,” he said

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the left, narrowly missing a telegraph pole before going through a fence. The driver and occupants attempted to fee, but the driver lost control of the vehicle again and ended up crashing into a stormwater drain.”

A/Insp Williams said they removed the licence plates, locked the car and ran from the scene.

“The car has since been seized by police and is now subject to forensic procedure as the driver is actively avoiding police,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Grafton Police or Crime stoppers.