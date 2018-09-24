Dragon boat crews fly high at Mylestrom

PEOPLE POWER: Grafton Dragon Boat Club sweep Tyler Hogden (right) barks orders at her paddlers as the team powers to a first place finish at Mylestrom.

PEOPLE POWER: Grafton Dragon Boat Club sweep Tyler Hogden (right) barks orders at her paddlers as the team powers to a first place finish at Mylestrom. Robin Smith

DRAGON BOATS: It was a big day out for the Grafton Dragon Boat Club and their Men's 10 team was flying high at Mylestrom yesterday at the Coffs Coast Regatta.

In conditions that almost saw the regatta cancelled before it started due to strong winds, the Grafton, Rainbow and Camden Haven combined team were very glad the competition went ahead.

In their two heats they could do no wrong and were revelling in the rough and windy conditions. The team then went into the final up against the Mighty River Rats from Kempsey, Dam-Bucca and Port Macquarie.

The Grafton team had a brilliant start and shot off the mark quicker than the other three boats and were absolutely flying down the 200m course in the rough condition with the other teams close behind them. The Grafton team continued to lead with 50m remaining when the fast finishing Dam-Bucca team lifted and started to make their move and just managed to catch the Grafton combined team at the finish line with the closest race finish of the day. The men gave it everything they had and were delighted with their effort.

The Grafton Women's team and Mixed team also had a very good day out with the Women finishing with a 2nd and 3rd placing in their heats and the Mixed team picking up a 1st and a 3rd placing.

The club is now looking ahead at hosting their own regatta on October 27-28.

Contact us 0401 634 414 for further information on the regatta or look us up on Facebook.