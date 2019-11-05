Dragon boaters breathe fire at Jaca Regatta

FLYING: Clarence Coast/Tweed (#2) surge ahead in the qualifying final of the sports women at the Jacaranda Regatta.

FLYING: Clarence Coast/Tweed (#2) surge ahead in the qualifying final of the sports women at the Jacaranda Regatta. Mitchell Keenan

DRAGON BOATING: The Clarence River was alive with the sights and sounds of dragon boats and paddlers on October 26 and 27 as the Grafton Dragon Boat Club held its Jacaranda Regatta.

The club hosted local community and junior teams and sports teams from up and down the coast at this year's hugely successful edition of the annual regatta .

"The Grafton Dragon Boat Club would like to thank the community for their support of the event,” club publicity officer, Cindy Blanch said .

"A very big thank you to our generous sponsors: Clarence Valley Council, Crown Hotel Motel, Liberty Service Station, McLennan Earthmoving, Harvey Norman - without your support we would not be able to run this regatta. Your continued support is very much appreciated.”

Top honours for the event went to No Effect in the community category, Grafton High for the juniors, Rainbow Dragons for the sports women and Ballina who were dominant in the sports men.

With the regatta said and done, Blanch turned her attentions to the open day this weekend.

"Continuing on from all the fun and excitement the club is holding a 'come and try day' this Saturday morning,” she said.

"The weather is set to be perfect and the time is right for a paddle at your own speed. Meet us at the boat ramp at Corcoran Park at 10am on Saturday morning. Bring comfy clothes, a hat and water.”

JACARANDA REGATTA RACE RESULTS

Community: 1st No Effect, 2nd Jetts Fitness, 3rd Mixed Nuts

Junior: 1st Grafton High, 2nd Army Cadets, 3rd CVAS

Sports Mixed: 1st KIN, 2nd Ballina, 3rd Rainbow

Sports Women: 1st Rainbow, 2nd Flamin' Dragons, 3rd Tweed/Clarence Coast

Sports Men: 1st Ballina, 2nd KIN, 3rd Rainbow Dragons/Flamin' Dragons

2km Turn Race: 1st Ballina, 2nd KIN, 3rd Tweed Dragons