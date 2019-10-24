Dragon boaters get ready to fly at 17th Jaca Regatta

READY TO FLY: A dragon boat sits on the shores of the Clarence River in Grafton, ready for battle.

READY TO FLY: A dragon boat sits on the shores of the Clarence River in Grafton, ready for battle. Nicole Lloyd

DRAGON BOATING: This weekend will mark 17 years since the first Dragon Boat races were held on the Clarence River.

Each year since, the event has grown. Held in late October, at the beginning of the Jacaranda Festival, the "Jaca” Regatta as it is affectionately known, brings the river front alive with the sights, sounds and colours that only an invasion of dragon boats and paddlers can bring.

"The pounding of the drums and the beautiful setting of the Clarence River at Grafton, what a great way to spend time outdoors,” organiser, Cindy Blanch said.

Free to watch, a great view of the colourful, long boats with big dragon heads and tails sprinting along the river can be had from the terraces in Memorial Park, with the finish line just below.

"Race sponsor, the Crown Hotel, also provides a great vantage point to watch the racing,” Blanch said.

On Saturday at 1.30pm, the sports teams compete in a 2km turn race around buoys in front of the Grafton Rowing Club and the Crown Hotel, with the winner being the boat that completes the course in the shortest time.

"There is a cash prize for the winning team from sponsor, the Crown Hotel, adding some spice to the racing,” she said.

A full program of exciting dragon boat racing is planned for Sunday when the competition turns to 200m sprint races.

Men's, women's and mixed sports teams from northern NSW and Qld, community teams from Grafton and local junior teams will compete in the 200m events.

Blanch was encouraging people from all walks of life to get around and see the festivities on the beautiful waterfront.

"Come down to Memorial Park from 8.30am to watch the timing and precision of experienced sports teams, the community teams in their costumes, competing not only to win but for best dressed team and the talent of our up and coming junior paddlers representing their schools and clubs,” she said.

"The Grafton Dragon Boat Club would like to thank all their sponsors, including Clarence Valley Council, Crown Hotel, McLennan Earthmoving, Harvey Norman, Liberty Service Station, Grafton Car Wash, for their assistance over the Jaca Regatta weekend and their continued support of dragon boating in the Grafton area.”

RACE DAY: The Jaca Regatta will commence at 8.30am Saturday on the Clarence River in front of Memorial Park.