Real deal: Dominant Dragons flex title muscle

Tyson Frizell on the charge for the Dragons against the Storm at UOW Jubilee Oval.

THEY belted the pre-season premiership favourites the Sydney Roosters on Anzac Day. And today St George Illawarra put the cleaners through the reigning premiers.

On a perfect autumn afternoon in front of a packed home crowd at the grand old Jubilee Oval, the Dragons put the ultimate exclamation point on their outstanding start to the season with a crushing 34-14 win over Melbourne.

With as many as six of the Dragons in contention for NSW jumpers this year, Paul McGregor's men put on a show against the benchmark team of the competition in the four tries to three victory.

Hooker Cameron McInnes scored a try and was outstanding in his head-to-head battle with Cameron Smith that just might lock him up the NSW No 9 jumper, while Euan Aitken bagged a double and Tariq Sims was brutal as he continued his push for a Blues call up.

While it wasn't the Dragons' most clinical performance of the season, it surely sent another strong message to NSW coach Brad Fittler as well as their NRL rivals that they are certainly the real deal in 2018.

The Dragons have now won eight of their first nine games with their only defeat coming against the Warriors back in round seven.

On a forgettable afternoon for the Storm, Josh Addo-Carr also boosted his Blues' credentials with a hat-trick, taking his season tally to 11 tries.

With less than a month now before Fittler names his team for the opening State of Origin in Melbourne on June 6, the Dragons are playing with great confidence and spirit.

And while there was only a try between the teams in the end of the 80 minutes today, they never really looked threatened from the opening whistle.

Halves Gareth Widdop and Ben Hunt also played starring roles with Hunt also increasing the pressure on Michael Morgan for the Queensland No 7 jersey.

The Storm went to the break trailing 12-4 and had every reason to be filthy given a crucial decision to deny Josh Addo-Carr a try in the 29th minute.

Unbelievably, referee Matt Cecchin called play back after Addo-Carr had touched down for his second try of the half to award a penalty against the Dragons for a play-the-ball infringement.

It was one of several baffling decisions that had everyone confused with Cecchin and assistant Chris Butler appearing on different pages throughout the opening 40 minutes.

The Dragons started fast with Widdop opening the scoring with a 7th minute penalty goal before Euan Aitken crossed after some clever play by Ben Hunt.

Another Widdop penalty goal extended the lead to 10-0 in just the 15th minute with the Dragons at that point dominating possession.

The Storm had limited chances but Addo-Carr scored off a brilliant Billy Slater cut-out ball.

The Dragons continued their charge after the break with further tries to McInnes and Tim Lafai.

McInnes charged over from dummy half after Smith was left grounded when he copped a unfortunate hit below the belt that left him in severe discomfort.

A clever short-side raid them delivered the Dragons' more points when Widdop shaped to kick but cut back and found Sims who put Lafai over in the corner to extend the margin to 24-4.

Some of Sims defence was just as inspirational as he continued to turn up the heat on the Storm's attacking players and his NSW back-row rivals.

Addo-Carr gave the Storm a little hope when he collected a terrific ball from Cameron Munster for his second.

But any hope of a comeback was put to bed when Aitken smashed his way through for his second in the 65th minute.

Addo-Carr finished off with his third try in the 75th minute but the day belonged the to Dragons who now take on South Sydney next Sunday.

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA 34 (E Aitken 2 T Lafai C McInnes tries G Widdop 9 goals) bt MELBOURNE 14 (J Addo-Carr 3 tries C Smith goal) at UOW Jubilee Oval. Referee: Matt Cecchin, Chris Butler. Crowd: 19,173