DRAGONS ROAR: Wild weather can't hurt paddlers pride

OAR-SOME: The Dam-bucca Dragon Boat team pull ahead under a grey sky in the mens 10s sports final during the annual Jacaranda Dragon Boat Regatta. Matthew Elkerton

DRAGON BOATS: While they might have lost the final of the time-honoured community event to the weather, there was no stopping the sports teams at the annual Grafton Dragon Boat Jacaranda regatta.

After perfect conditions for the paddlers in the early heats yesterday, a change in the weather that brought high-speed gusts was soon causing havoc for competitors on and off the water.

The Grafton Dragon Boat Club postponed the action on the river for a short period while they waited for calmer conditions.

The loss of time meant the community final had to be abandoned but a decision was made based on the heat times, with Anytime Fitness taking the community crown, and exacting revenge on rival gym Jetts Fitness, who were third behind the combined Grafton Bridge and ACMENA team.

"It was a shame that we couldn't run the community final but they had all gotten at least three heats in during the morning and I know they had a lot of fun on the water,” Grafton Dragon Boat Club president Judy Keeley said.

"The teams all seemed very pleased with themselves, and a few even seemed surprised by the effort they put in. I don't think a lot of them expected to have as much fun as they did.”

After the break, the sports teams from across the North Coast continued to compete on the water with organisers taking the event race by race under a dark and stormy sky.

The visiting team from Tweed Heads certainly made its presence felt, taking out the mixed final and the women's 10s competition.

"A lot of these teams have paddled in much worse conditions so they were happy to push through despite the wind,” Keeley said.

"That was really great to see because a lot of them have come a long way to be a part of this event.

"The Tweed Dragons have come from across the border, and the Nambucca club are always good supporters but it isn't easy.”

It was a sizeable crowd that turned out to watch the early heats, with organisers believing the number eclipsed the turnout for recent years.

There was also a good number of Asian tourists who have become a regular sight during the Jacaranda Festival, with a few even divulging tips and tricks to the paddlers.

"Our announcer has been working in that role for at least the past three years and he said it was the biggest crowd he had seen,” Keeley said. "It is great to have the community jumping on board with our event and keeping it thriving each year.”

Keeley also made mention of the Crown Hotel, with the pub lending its support to the 2km turn race which was held in fine conditions on Saturday.

"The race ran very smoothly on Saturday, and I think their might have been a few who took full advantage of the Crown's upper deck to get a good vantage over the race, as well as a refreshment or two,” Keeley said.

Full results in The Daily Examiner this week.