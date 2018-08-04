Top four in danger as Dragons’ slide continues

Paul Vaughan limped off injured in the first half. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

ST George Illawarra's hopes of finishing in the top four have taken another hit with an 18-12 loss to the Warriors in front of 13,924 people at WIN Stadium.

After trailing by 18 points at half-time, the Dragons were poised to pull off a remarkable comeback but the Warriors held on to go four competition points clear of the ninth-placed Wests Tigers.

The Dragons have now lost four of their past five matches and their position in the top four is now in danger.

The loss was compounded by an ankle injury to State of Origin prop Paul Vaughan, who was taken from the field after 10 minutes

The initial diagnosis was it's only a sprain, however Vaughan will go for scans on Sunday morning.

When young Dragons forward Luciano Leilua crossed with 30 minutes remaining to close the gap to six points, it looked likely the Dragons would fire back.

Their biggest opportunity to level the scores came with 22 minutes to go but a forward pass to winger Jordan Pereira denied them.

The Dragons were the first to score after half-time when hooker Cameron McInnes took on the defensive line to hit and spin over the line.

But all of the damage came in the first half after Dragons fullback Matt Dufty was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Dufty was handed his marching orders for holding back the Tuivasa-Sheck, who was chasing down his own grubber kick into the in-goal.

With the Dragons down to 12 men, the Warriors made them pay, scoring three tries in the space of 10 minutes.

Centre Solomone Kata scored the first when he accepted an offload from Isaiah Papali'I to cross in the left corner to give the Warriors an 8-0 lead.

Moments later they extended their lead to 14 when Jazz Tevaga offloaded it to hooker Issac Luke, who weaved his way under the posts.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who had a remarkable first half, pulled off one of the best try-saving tackles of the year when he held Tim Lafai up over the line.

And just as Dufty was set to re-enter the game, Kata grabbed his second after a nice cut-out ball from five-eighth Blake Green to give the away side an 18-0 lead at half-time.

The Warriors held on for their first win in Wollongong since 1996 - just their second in 12 attempts.

NZ WARRIORS 18 (S Kata 2 I Luke tries S Johnson 3 goals) bt ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA 12 (L Leilua C McInnes tries G Widdop 2 goals) at WIN Stadium. Referee: Gerard Sutton, Chris Butler.