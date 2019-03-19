Menu
‘It’s hard being a NRL WAG’

by Lydia Pedrana
19th Mar 2019 6:33 PM
Being a WAG is "different" to what it may seem.

That's according to nutritionist and wife of NRL Dragons star Ben Hunt, Bridget.

"I think everyone thinks it looks quite glamorous on the outside, but there's a lot of time you are alone and a lot of time that football has to come first," the expectant mother told Confidential.

Bridget Hunt, pictured with Dragons husband Ben, said it can be difficult being married to a NRL player. Picture: Jonathan Ng
"It's a bit harder than people make it out to be, but I definitely wouldn't have it any other way because Ben is living out his dream and of course you want that for them."

The couple, who have been together for almost a decade, are just four weeks away from welcoming a sibling for two-year-old Brady and have chosen to deliver their new bub at Kareena Private Hospital.

The couple already have on son, Brady, together. Picture: Annette Dew
"Friends have said to me that they would have another baby so that they could have another four nights in the hospital, so that's why we chose it," Hunt laughed.

And while they opted not to find out the sex of the baby before it's born, Hunt did confirm that their baby's name will start with B.

