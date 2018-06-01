Menu
Drake has been forced to respond to a photo released by rap rival Pusha T. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Music

Drake responds to blackface controversy

1st Jun 2018 5:27 AM

DRAKE has hit back after a photo was released online of the rapper in blackface.

In the latest escalation of their rap beef, Pusha T released a dis track called The Story Of Adidon which featured the 2007 image of Drake on its cover.

In the song, Pusha T mocked Drake's producer who has multiple sclerosis and accused the rapper of having a secret love child with a porn star.

 

Pusha T tweeted that the photo of Drake in blackface was genuine and had been taken by photographer David Leyes.

Soon fans were questioning whether the image was taken as part of a 2008 photoshoot for clothing line Too Black Guys, which was themed "Jim Crow Couture", Billboard reported.

Drake then addressed the controversy on Instagram, explaining that the photo was "not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career".

Drake has addressed the controversial photo. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
"This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast," he wrote.

"The photos represented how African-Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment."

The feud dates back to 2006, when Drake's mentor Lil Wayne wore clothing in a magazine shoot usually worn by Pusha T's hip hop duo Clipse, the New York Post reports.

Since then Drake and Pusha T have exchanged multiple barbs in their song, with Drake releasing dis track Duppy Freestyle last week.

Drake’s beef with Pusha T dates back to 2006. Picture: Brian Stukes/Getty Images
