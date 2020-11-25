Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
Dramatic photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police.
News

Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

Matt Taylor
by
25th Nov 2020 4:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRAMATIC photos show the arrest of an armed man following a rooftop standoff with police, following reports he was earlier involved in the crash of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police, including negotiators, were at the scene of the standoff in Tibarri St, Kirwan, where the man was on the roof of a house with what appeared to police to be a firearm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Another man had earlier been taken into custody by police, and police negotiated with the man on the rooftop following the crash of an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi Triton on Ross River Road.

Residents in nearby houses were told by police to stay inside and a nearby daycare centre was placed in lockdown.

Originally published as Dramatic arrest following armed standoff

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council takes stand on mining in the Clarence

        Premium Content Council takes stand on mining in the Clarence

        Council News What started as a chance to hear about mining has turned into a statement

        Clarence Village celebrates golden anniversary

        Premium Content Clarence Village celebrates golden anniversary

        News ‘It’s a source of great pride for our whole team and our residents.’

        Manager reveals future for Clarence Valley milk

        Premium Content Manager reveals future for Clarence Valley milk

        Business The next time you pop into the corner shop for milk, you might notice a fresh...

        Country star to perform virtual concert to school students

        Premium Content Country star to perform virtual concert to school students

        Music A Clarence Valley primary school was one of four to win a competition to host a...