Dramatic moment car swept away in flood

Dramatic moment car is swept away in floodwaters

A shocking video has captured the moment rising floodwaters swallowed a car, sweeping it off the road and into a fast-flowing swollen river.

The vehicle, believed to be near Springbrook on the Queensland-NSW border, was parked on the side of the road when the water rose in a matter of seconds and sent it floating away.

Several shocked bystanders watched on, with many filming the dramatic incident as it unfolded.

It is believed the occupants managed to exit the silver Ford before it was swept away.

Emergency services have issued several warnings about driving in floodwaters, saying conditions can change in an instant.

The incident comes as Queensland residents are being warned to brace for "life-threatening" flooding, as the already soaked southeast could be pelted with another 150mm on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning in the early hours of Tuesday for the southeast, saying heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding around the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and Southeast Corner on Tuesday. The rain is expected to continue into Wednesday.

"The situation is likely to pose a serious risk to areas already affected by heavy rainfall, including the risk of landslips in steep terrain," the warning stated.

"In these areas, the situation may become life-threatening.

"Six hour rainfall totals of 100-150 mm are likely, and locally, heavier falls are possible with thunderstorms."

Queensland was drenched with heavy rainfall on Monday night, including at North Tamborine, where 213mm has fallen since 9am on Monday.

Upper Springbrook recorded 191mm in the same time period. Further east on the Gold Coast, Hotham Creek recorded 170mm. At North Stradbroke Island, 196mm was recorded.

Areas bracing for more flash flooding or heavy rain include Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Kingaroy, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Roma, Charleville and St George.

A separate flood watch is current for southern parts of Queensland, stretching all the way from the South Australian border to the southeast.

In NSW, hundreds of residents along the Colo River will be forced to evacuate via helicopter or boats, as flash flooding threatens more than 200 homes and 500 occupants.

"If you do not leave when asked to it will be too dangerous to stay and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services," the NSW SES said in a statement.

