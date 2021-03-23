Menu
Login

Dramatic moment car is swept away in floodwaters
News

Dramatic moment car swept away in flood

by Erin Lyons
23rd Mar 2021 12:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A shocking video has captured the moment rising floodwaters swallowed a car, sweeping it off the road and into a fast-flowing swollen river.

The vehicle, believed to be near Springbrook on the Queensland-NSW border, was parked on the side of the road when the water rose in a matter of seconds and sent it floating away.

Several shocked bystanders watched on, with many filming the dramatic incident as it unfolded.

It is believed the occupants managed to exit the silver Ford before it was swept away.

Emergency services have issued several warnings about driving in floodwaters, saying conditions can change in an instant.

The dramatic moment a car was swept away in floodwaters has been captured on camera. Picture: Facebook
The dramatic moment a car was swept away in floodwaters has been captured on camera. Picture: Facebook


The incident comes as Queensland residents are being warned to brace for "life-threatening" flooding, as the already soaked southeast could be pelted with another 150mm on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning in the early hours of Tuesday for the southeast, saying heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding around the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and Southeast Corner on Tuesday. The rain is expected to continue into Wednesday.

"The situation is likely to pose a serious risk to areas already affected by heavy rainfall, including the risk of landslips in steep terrain," the warning stated.

"In these areas, the situation may become life-threatening.

"Six hour rainfall totals of 100-150 mm are likely, and locally, heavier falls are possible with thunderstorms."

Queensland was drenched with heavy rainfall on Monday night, including at North Tamborine, where 213mm has fallen since 9am on Monday.

Upper Springbrook recorded 191mm in the same time period. Further east on the Gold Coast, Hotham Creek recorded 170mm. At North Stradbroke Island, 196mm was recorded.

The shocking incident is believed to have occurred near the NSW-Queensland border. Picture: Facebook
The shocking incident is believed to have occurred near the NSW-Queensland border. Picture: Facebook

Areas bracing for more flash flooding or heavy rain include Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Kingaroy, Dalby, Goondiwindi, Roma, Charleville and St George.

A separate flood watch is current for southern parts of Queensland, stretching all the way from the South Australian border to the southeast.

In NSW, hundreds of residents along the Colo River will be forced to evacuate via helicopter or boats, as flash flooding threatens more than 200 homes and 500 occupants.

"If you do not leave when asked to it will be too dangerous to stay and you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services," the NSW SES said in a statement.

Originally published as Dramatic moment car swept away in flood

More Stories

editors picks qld weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLOOD FLASHBACK: Uncertain reality threatening Grafton

        Premium Content FLOOD FLASHBACK: Uncertain reality threatening Grafton

        News Grafton residents learned what's possible in a bigger flood when the Clarence River overtopped in 2013.

        Major flooding expected for the Clarence

        Major flooding expected for the Clarence

        Community Authorities have warned of potential major flooding in the Clarence Valley...

        • 23rd Mar 2021 1:00 PM
        Full list of Valley roads impacted by big wet

        Full list of Valley roads impacted by big wet

        Community With plenty more wet weather predicted for the remainder of the week, authorities...

        Orara River flooding worsens as photos show rapid rise

        Premium Content Orara River flooding worsens as photos show rapid rise

        News Incredible before and after interactive shows extent of flooding around Glenreagh.