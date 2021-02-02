Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Dramatic rescue of dog stuck under tram

by Sarah McPhee
2nd Feb 2021 10:43 AM

 

A white poodle was rescued on Monday night after becoming stuck under a tram in Melbourne's CBD.

A Victoria Police spokesman told news.com.au officers were called to the intersection of Swanston and Bourke streets about 8.50pm to reports of the pet's predicament.

The dog was stuck under the tram. Picture: 7 News
The dog was stuck under the tram. Picture: 7 News

"The dog was eventually freed," he said.

"A man at the scene was arrested in relation to a separate ongoing investigation."

It was eventually freed. Picture: 7 News
It was eventually freed. Picture: 7 News


Footage broadcast by 7 News shows about a dozen emergency services workers at the scene, peering under the stopped tram with torches.

A crowd of onlookers watched as the animal was freed and bundled into a towel.

Looking pretty relieved. Picture: 7 News
Looking pretty relieved. Picture: 7 News

Trams were momentarily diverted due to the "disruption" in Bourke Street Mall, Yarra Trams said.

They resumed along their normal lines an hour after the incident.

 

 

Originally published as Dramatic rescue of dog stuck under tram

More Stories

bourke street mall dog editors picks lifestyle tram trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hey Google! What’s wrong with this image of Yamba?

        Premium Content Hey Google! What’s wrong with this image of Yamba?

        News Technology might be all the rage for finding your way, but these images might leave you a little confused

        Football set to make a COVID comeback in 2021

        Premium Content Football set to make a COVID comeback in 2021

        Soccer Registration is now open for football clubs across the Clarence, with Northern NSW...

        • 2nd Feb 2021 10:00 AM
        IN COURT: 23 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 23 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton Court today, February 2

        Boat access closure as upgrade ramps up

        Premium Content Boat access closure as upgrade ramps up

        News Upgrades will double capacity and add extra facilities

        • 2nd Feb 2021 10:16 AM