Single car roll over.
Single car roll over.
News

Dramatic rescue: woman freed from wreckage

Janine Watson
9th Dec 2020 5:13 PM
A WOMAN was trapped in her car for over an hour this afternoon.

The single vehicle accident took place on Eastbank Rd at Coramba just after 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 9).

A 70-year-old woman was trapped and the Coffs Harbour SES was called in to free her from the wreckage.

A single car roll over at Coramba.
A single car roll over at Coramba.

The Westpac Rescue helicopter landed nearby with NSW Police lighting flares to guide it in.

It has been a busy few days for the Coffs Harbour SES responding to several incidents across the region.

 

 

More details to come

