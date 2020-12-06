Dramatic rescue: woman freed from wreckage
A WOMAN was trapped in her car for over an hour this afternoon.
The single vehicle accident took place on Eastbank Rd at Coramba just after 2.30pm on Wednesday (December 9).
A 70-year-old woman was trapped and the Coffs Harbour SES was called in to free her from the wreckage.
The Westpac Rescue helicopter landed nearby with NSW Police lighting flares to guide it in.
It has been a busy few days for the Coffs Harbour SES responding to several incidents across the region.
More details to come