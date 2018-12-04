Menu
This python had a snack on a possum in Brisbane.
Environment

Brisbane snake’s supersized meal

by Jasmin Lill
4th Dec 2018 7:03 PM
IT might look like this snakes eye were bigger than it's belly after it decided to chow down on a ringtail possum.

But Bryan Robinson from Snake Catchers Brisbane said the snake triumphed in the end.

"The snake got it down no problem. Eventually," he said.

Kuraby residents spotted the dramatic scene playing out in their backyard before calling a snake catcher.

"In that situation, the best thing to do is just give it the opportunity to finish the meal," Mr Robinson said.

"You don't want to deprive a snake of a feed just because someone's inconvenienced by it being there."

"You wait until he's finished then move him off and relocate him somewhere where he can digest it."

