Drawing plans, literally, for the Valley's future

Our future in your hands (and a cartoonist's)

USING cartoons and post-it notes instead of spreadsheets and charts is proving a winner when it comes to asking Clarence Valley residents to plan for their future.

The Clarence Valley Councils Our Future Clarence Action Planning Workshops held over the weekend attracted more people than expected and generated scores of brilliant ideas said the council's community services co-ordinator, Dan Griffin, who led the workshops.

"We already had a pretty good idea of what people wanted, we wanted to come up with a way of getting the community involved in making it happen," Mr Griffin said.

"We want people to say what they think would make the Valley a better place to live in and for people to be happy.

"Last night in Grafton we asked people what would make them happy and one answer was to make people smile more.

"So we asked how that would happen. And we got an older woman and a younger woman who volunteered to lead a smile project."

Mr Griffin said the idea of the workshops was to brainstorm ideas, then put them into categories of Instant Wins, Great Ideas and Someday Maybe.

He said the theme of the workshops was "no idea was a bad idea".

"With the three categories, we can make sure every idea is kept," he said.

"Instant wins are ideas that don't need any money and can basically kick off now with someone with the passion to lead them," he said.

"Other ideas that might take a bit of planning or funding can go into the other categories."

The people attending the workshops generated all the ideas in an initial brainstorming session.

Once the ideas were allocated into their different categories, they were then asked to refine them with ideas of how to implement them.

Mr Griffin said the boards with the ideas on them have been photographed and would become the basis for interactive webpages where people who missed the workshops could add their ideas.

He said this would allow the councillors planners to understand community needs in strategic plans.