DREAM CHANCE: Piper earns Australian academy nod

REACHING FOR THE STARS: It's always been a dream of Ethan Piper's to become a professional footballer, and now he's one step closer. Adam Hourigan

FOOTBALL: From the moment he turned 10 years old, Townsend footballer Ethan Piper has only had one dream; to become a professional footballer.

Six years on, the dream has not changed, and now he is one giant leap closer to making that dream a reality.

Piper, 16, was recently selected to join the Academy of Football Australia on the Gold Coast, with an opportunity to further develop himself as a junior football talent.

It is a move that will see the Pacific Valley Christian School student on the road four days a week, with two training sessions at the start of the week and two games of football on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is a major commitment for the former Grafton United premier league player, but one he knows he has to make.

"I grew up watching guys like Ronaldo and just dreamt that one day I could do the same,” Piper said. "I said I wanted to become a professional footballer when I was 10, and I have never wavered. I never get bored of it.

"This opportunity with the Academy just means that dream is beginning to come true.”

It has not been an easy road for Piper though, with the young player facing plenty of knock backs throughout his junior career.

But when Grafton United coach Scott Elphic gave him an opportunity to start in Premier League this season, it all started to turn around for him.

"Going to Grafton changed it all, Scott has been so good to help me keep developing,” Piper said. "I have learnt a lot in a short time playing with the senior guys. It was a big jump going from under-16s to seniors, but it is one that has helped me grow on the field.

"I owe a lot to Scott because of that.”

Piper will line up for the Academy's Junior Premier League side each week, before then getting an opportunity to shine with affiliated club Nerang in the Gold Coast Premier League on a weekend.

It will be a big commitment from not only Piper but his entire family, with parents Amanda and Chris putting their lives on hold to transport him the six-hour round trip four times a week.

But it is something they are more than happy to do.

"Football is honestly his life,” Amanda Piper said. "If he hasn't got a ball at his feet, he is watching it, or he is playing it, or he is reading about it.

"He lives and breaths the sport, and this is his biggest opportunity yet.”