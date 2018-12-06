DREAM CHASER: Motocross prodigy on target to match hero

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Rising Waterview Heights motocross star Jye Lawrie with his dad, and former junior motocross champion, Scott.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON: Rising Waterview Heights motocross star Jye Lawrie with his dad, and former junior motocross champion, Scott. Matthew Elkerton

MOTOCROSS: Jye Lawrie dreams of becoming as big as Australian motocross legend Chad Reed.

It is the reason he has adopted Reed's famed No. 22 as his own racing number.

And while that dream appears to be slowly turning to a reality for the Waterview Heights speedster, Lawrie could even eclipse his hero.

That's if this past season is anything to go by.

A member of the South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcyle Club, the 10-year-old emulated his father, Scott, taking out the club's annual Junior Clubman award, exactly two decades after his old man lifted the trophy.

But not content with just that, the Lawries travel across the border every week for Jye to compete. And he is not letting the extra efforts go to waste.

Part of the Kilcoy Motocross Club, Lawrie took out the club's annual pointscore across both junior and senior riders, while also finishing runner-up in a hotly-contested 10-11 years 65cc division in the South-East Queensland Junior Motocross Series.

"He has come a long way in the past 12 months,” Scott Lawrie said. "The more and more he races, especially against the full grids in Queensland, the better he becomes.

"He trains hard for this. Every day he is either doing strength and conditioning work, or he is on the bike running over the jumps at home. He loves it, I guess you wouldn't do it if he didn't.”

It is no mean feat for the family of five, racking up more than 67,000km on the odometer in the past 12 months as Jye continues to chase his dreams across regional Queensland.

But a bedroom packed to the rafters with motocross trophies suggests it is paying off in a big way.

Front and centre of the silverware is the one that means the most to the family though.

"To have both of our names on that trophy, only 20 years apart, is really special, it fills you with pride,” Lawrie said.

The junior champion has been supported on his journey by major sponsors Grafton Power Products, Team Moto Moorooka, Snap On Northern Rivers, Penrite Oils and coach Cameron McFarlane 7 Motorsports.