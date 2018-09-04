Menu
Keith Urban performs with Sam Duggan at Wellcamp Airport
Keith Urban performs with Sam Duggan at Wellcamp Airport
Dreams come true for Keith Urban superfan

Tobi Loftus
4th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
TOOWOOMBA resident and Keith Urban super-fan Sam Duggan had her dreams come true on Monday when Mr Urban pulled her up on stage to perform his song The Fighter.

Ms Duggan sung the part of the song usually sung by Carrie Underwood.

"We were saying to him during the set to play The Fighter," she said.

"My friends were saying Sammie will sing it with you, though I said I wasn't that good.

"He then called me up a couple of songs later."

Ms Duggan said she quickly overcame nerves on stage and just embraced the song.

"It was the most incredible thing I could have ever imagined," she said.

"It was the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Sam Duggan performed with Keith Urban on Monday.
Sam Duggan performed with Keith Urban on Monday. Tobi Loftus

The super-fan said the performance at the It's A Bloke Thing luncheon was the 13th time she had seen the country star live.

"It was way more intimate than in the past," she said.

"To be there in this intimate space, in the front row, was incredible.

"It was the best day of my life and I'll remember it forever."
 

