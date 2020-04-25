DREAM TEAM: Uniting the very best in Clarence league

CREAM OF THE CROP: Could Grafton Ghost Dylan Collett, former Lower Clarence Magpie or former South Grafton Rebel Roy Ball make the Clarence Valley team of the decade?

RUGBY LEAGUE: All of this time in isolation has got a lot of people thinking about the past and what better way to remember the glory days than by creating a dream team?

Well at The Daily Examiner, we've gone one better.

With all this spare time we have decided to assemble the best 13 players of the decade from the Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Once we have cemented the best side from each club, we will throw it to you, the readers, to help us put together the best team from the three clubs over the past decade with a public vote.

The Coffs Coast Advocate may have put together a Tooheys New Group 2 team of the decade in 2019 but we wanted to see some more of our Clarence Valley heroes, or villains, on the team sheet.

With so much incredible talent to choose from this isn't going to be easy, but we've got a feeling we can put together a side that could take on any team in Australia (barring the NRL) and come away with a win.

A number of Clarence products have gone on to representative, state and even national level in the NRL but not all of the selected players will have reached the same heights.

Some will have gone on to big things while others have worn their colours with more pride than most, serving their club with an unrivalled passion.

A number of players selected may still be playing, extending what is already an impressive career at their childhood club, while others may have moved on to play a different kind of role as they look to recapture the glory they once had with their team.

There may be a divide between the Ghosts and the Rebels but the rivalry has only strengthened the passion for the game.

The Magpies may be part of a separate competition in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League, but their desire to return to the top is burning as strong as ever.

This is going to be good.

Make sure to check out next week's edition of The Daily Examiner as we pick the 13 best players to pull on the blue and white of the almighty Grafton Ghosts.