COMEBACK: Anytime Fitness Grafton team celebrates a win. Adam Hourigan Photography
News

Dream to change lives saves gym from bankruptcy

Kathryn Lewis
by
6th Aug 2019 4:23 PM
A CRAZY decision that could've sunk two business owners has paid off and changed lives in the process.

Three years ago, Kathryn Langford and Jenny Ryder were members of Anytime Fitness Grafton, which had not turned a profit since opening.

When the space that had helped them reach their goals came up for sale, they jumped at the chance - despite everyone warning against it.

"We went to the financial advisor, we went to our accountant and we went to the bank," Ms Langford said.

"They all said it was not a viable business to buy, that it had never turned a profit."

The women backed themselves and sourced funding via their home loans. Just one month after taking over the business they had done the seemingly impossible and turned a profit.

Ms Langford said they started small, by cleaning the vending machine to ensure drinks were cold and enticing, bringing in a line of supplements available to buy and held a mammoth sale to lure in new members.

"We reviewed all our expenses, we streamlined what we could, and we cut what we need to," she said.

On Saturday night, the Anytime Fitness team took to the stage to accept three awards at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, Excellence in Health, Care and Wellness Industries, Excellence in Work, Health and Safety and Excellence in Accessibility.

Ms Langford and Ms Ryder did not get into the business for the money, or an extreme sense of risk; they wanted to help their community "live their best life, whatever package that comes in".

"I've been at 130kg, if I can stop a young girl getting into the position I was in, I've done something good," Ms Langford said.

The team is active in its community with fundraising and each month gives away a three-month membershipto someone who needs a space to steal away and spend time on themselves.

Grafton Daily Examiner

