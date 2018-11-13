Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld in October, 2016. Picture: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images
Four people lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld in October, 2016. Picture: Jason O'Brien/Getty Images
Crime

Dreamworld head of safety ‘put on notice’ to make changes

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
13th Nov 2018 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD'S former head of safety was "put on notice" to make significant improvements to park safety two years before the tragedy that claimed for lives, an inquest has been told.

Appearing in the witness stand for the second straight day, Ardent Leisure's former group safety manager Angus Hutchings was on Tuesday morning asked about a number of conversations he had with then-CEO Craig Davidson.y

Representing Mr Davidson, barrister Gavin Handran asserted that his client had challenged Mr Hutchings 'to look at ways to do things better' after a 2014 safety audit returned unsatisfactory findings.

"He made it crystal clear to you when the 2014 audit was published that he expected improvement...and you had to improve significantly," he said.

"Yes," replied Mr Hutchings.

Mr Hutchings agreed that Mr Davidson was 'driven to bring about change' and wanted to improve safety systems at the park.

Related Items

Show More
changes dream world inquest gold coast notice safety

Top Stories

    Man accused of Grafton murder refused bail

    premium_icon Man accused of Grafton murder refused bail

    Crime A 58-YEAR-OLD man alleged to be involved in the murder of a prison inmate at Grafton Correctional Facility appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday

    DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    premium_icon DRONES: Where you can and can't fly drones in the Clarence

    Technology Many don't know the basic rules and regulations about drone use.

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    SPORTS AWARDS: Vote now for the 2018 People's Choice

    Sport Voting is open for Grafton Shoppingworld's People's Choice Award

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    Two-truck collision on Pacific Hwy

    News Highway traffic impact after overnight crash

    Local Partners