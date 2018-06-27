Rookie operator 'should have shut down ride'

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi were killed when a Dreamworld ride malfunctioned in October 2016. File picture

THE eighth day of an inquest into the 2016 deaths of four people on a Dreamworld ride is under way.

The inquest has heard the Thunder River rapids ride malfunctioned twice before a third problem resulted in the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi on October 25, 2016.

11.36am A DREAMWORLD ride instructor has defended her training of rookie

operator Courtney Williams, saying there were 'no flags raised'.

The inquest heard Amy Crisp worked at Subway and as a waitress before being appointed a ride instructor at the age of 20, after just 12 months at the Coomera theme park.

Ms Crisp, who trained Ms Williams to operate the ride for the first time on the morning of the tragedy, told the inquest she performed hundreds of training sessions a year at the theme park and 'you can gauge when somebody's not understanding something'.

"I had trained her, I had trained many people, and I knew when somebody was understanding something because it was something I do every day," she said.

"There were no flags raised. Nothing set me off to think I should stay longer (with Ms Williams) ... there was nothing that alarmed me."

Thunder River Rapids ride operator Courtney Williams leaves the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

11.05am ROOKIE ride operator Courtney Williams should have shut the Thunder

River Rapids ride down, her instructor says.

Amy Crisp trained Ms Williams to operate the ride for the first time on the morning of the tragedy.

Ms Crisp told the inquest that when senior ride operator Peter Nemeth was not responding to the incident, Ms Williams should have gone to the main control panel and shut down the ride.

"I think unless I was there with her at the time of the incident, I can't understand what happened," she told the hearing.

"I just hope my training was enough that she could have stopped it (the ride). I know my training was sufficient."

"Do you?" counsel assisting the inquiry Ken Fleming QC asked her. Ms Crisp: "I've trained over 60 hours on that ride, I do know."

Mr Fleming: "You say Ms Williams simply didn't do it properly?" Ms Crisp: "Yes."

10.30am: A ROOKIE ride operator at Dreamworld was told to use a scum line on the Thunder River Rapids ride to determine the correct water levels, the inquest has been told.

Ride instructor Amy Crisp is giving her second day of evidence at the coronial hearing.

The inquest has heard that Ms Crisp trained Courtney Williams to operate the ride for the first time on the morning of the tragedy.

Amy Crisp arrives for the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster at the Magistrates Court at Southport this morning. Picture: David Clark/AAP

Ms Crisp told police she pointed out a marking on the ride wall, telling Ms Williams: "As long as the rafts are bobbling around, you know that the water level is enough. As soon as they're not moving, or as soon as you notice the water level drop, that's how you know the water level is right."