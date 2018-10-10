Dreamworld staff ‘had to pee’ at rides

A police officer inspects the a raft from the Thunder River Rapid ride after the 2016 tragedy. Picture: Nigel Hallett

DREAMWORLD staff were allegedly hospitalised for kidney infections and were forced to urinate at rides because relieving staff took too long to reach them, an inquest into the deaths of four people at the theme park has heard.

In an email sent by union representative and ride operator Jason Drysdale in November 2014, it was alleged supervisors were "out to get" staff.

Mr Drysdale wrote the explosive email following an incident on the Thunder River Rapids ride that was eerily similar to the tragedy that took the lives of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi when their raft capsized on October 25, 2016.

"It has also brought up staff having to pee at their rides, leaving their rides unattended and even being hospitalised with a kidney infection because of personals (sic) taking too long," Mr Drysdale alleged in the email sent to senior management.

"But my major concern about this is in regards to the point I am trying to make is that staff say, supervisors just don't care, they are out to get you.

"Perception is reality at Dreamworld. Some staff believe that supervisors are out to get them."

Earlier, the inquest heard that a ride operator sacked over the similar incident that occurred on the Thunder River Rapids ride two years before the tragedy, thought it was "silly" he was given the boot.

Giving evidence this morning at the Inquest being held at Southport Courthouse former Dreamworld worker Stephen Buss said there were never emergency drills held at the park to simulate high-pressure situations on the ride.

Steven Whybrow, the barrister for family members of ride victims Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett asked Mr Buss: "(You) never had a drill where the rides were operated in an emergency situation?"

"No," Mr Buss replied.

The inquest heard Mr Buss was not aware of any other staff undertaking similar drills.

In an interview he gave to Workplace Health and Safety (WPHS) shortly after his termination in 2014, the Thunder River Rapids ride was stressful because of the pace of the rafts returning to the beginning of the ride.

He told the inquest you needed "eyes in the back of your head" to operate the ride because there was so much going on.

"... I think personally the most stressful things about it was the time factor... the fact is they're (the rafts) always coming in," Mr Buss said in the interview with WPHS.

The inquest heard Mr Buss thought it was "silly" he was fired after the incident on the ride, given his level of experience.

"How is this doing any better... you're going to fire me and train someone up that doesn't have the experience on that ride," he said in the statement to WPHS.

The inquest continues.