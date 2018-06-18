Long wait for Dreamworld tragedy answers nears end

THE long-awaited inquest into the deaths of four people at Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld is set to begin.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi lost their lives on the Thunder River Rapids Ride in October 2016.

The four ride passengers were killed instantly from compressive and crushing injuries when they were caught in a malfunctioning mechanism on what was billed as a tame family friendly attraction.

Ms Goodchild's 12-year-old daughter and Ms Low's 10-year-old son were on the raft that flipped at the end of the ride, but survived.

Since then the families have sought answers and relatives of Ms Low have said how they hoped the probe would prevent others from suffering "such enormous heartbreak".

Dreamworld suffered steep falls in visitor numbers following the fatal accident and the park's subsequent 45-day shutdown.

Before Monday's inquest several hearings were held and attended by lawyers for the four victims, Dreamworld chief executive Craig Davidson, Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure and the Office of Industrial Relations. At a conference in April at the Brisbane Coroners Court it was suggested the inquest be held in two parts.

The Thunder River Rapids ride sits empty after the tragedy. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Coroner James McDougall last month ordered the list of witnesses needed to attend the inquest be finalised by June 1.

Final evidence submissions were to be made by June 8.

The inquest is listed to open at Southport Courthouse on Monday morning.