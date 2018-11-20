Menu
Flowers at a memorial out the front of Dreamworld following the Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy. Picture: Getty
Crime

Dreamworld’s attempt to bypass legal requirements

by Jeremy Pierce
20th Nov 2018 11:36 AM
DREAMWORLD executives asked Workplace Health and Safety Queensland to exempt them from engaging professional ride registration engineers just months before the Thunder River Rapids tragedy, an inquest has been told.

Giving evidence at the inquest in to the deaths of Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low, WHSQ's chief safety engineer Michael Chan said he met with Dreamworld department heads in August 2016 where they proposed bypassing legal registration requirements because the park 'has implemented an effective in-house maintenance and inspection system'.

Mr Chan refused the request, explaining it was a legal requirement to engage 'a suitably qualified and experienced person' to perform an annual inspection.

"(It's not the case that) just because you have a system in place you're good to go," he said.

