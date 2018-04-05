Dress like a King

PRINT IT: Artist Malcolm King readies his rig for a T-shirt printing workshop as part of the Plunge festival.

PRINT IT: Artist Malcolm King readies his rig for a T-shirt printing workshop as part of the Plunge festival. Adam Hourigan

PROFESSIONAL print-maker Malcolm King is hosting a creative and fun print workshop, where attendees will gain skills in printing, design where they will create and print their own unique T-shirt design.

Mr King said over the two days of the workshop he will cover a basic introduction to screen printing and textile printing.

"Print a multi coloured T-Shirt using a four colour print carousel. Learn how to design film and photo stencils with different media,” he said.

He said attendees of the workshop will be using sunlight to expose the image.

He said they will also learn to create a multi-coloured t-shirt on their original design and then create a second and third colour for it.

"And make screens that lock into major design...on the T-shirt carousel.”

Mr King said attendees will be learning about how to improvise with tools at a home studio.

"Also there will be a full set of notes on the process and a supply list so people can source all their fabric.”

He said it will be only be a small group for bookings.

On the first day of the workshop the Plunge art crawl bus is also coming to the Kings Studio.

"While we are working in the Workshop...Jude McBean will be doing the commentary.”

Mr King has worked for many years in the Community Arts and Arts in Education sector, with him previously creating artworks including murals, painting, mosaics, ceramics, digital graphics and in print- making.

This is a Plunge event and during Plunge there will be more than 130 culture events, workshops and exhibitions.