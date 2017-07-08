Dress up for the races

Isabel Moon, Fran Eggins, Megan Hagan and Tahnee Mason of Red Hot Hair try on some of their headwear they have for the July races.

BESIDES the odd wedding there aren't many chances we get to dress up here in the Clarence Valley.

So it's understandable when the July Racing Carnival comes around, people generally tend to make a real effort.

Even more so if you enter any of the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashion on the Field events. And there's proof this annual phenomenon is growing in popularity and seriousness: just ask a hairdresser.

One long-time sponsor of the Best Dressed Lady category is Red Hot Hair and salon staff are well aware of the impact the carnival has on their business.

"We are booked out pretty much every race day. Ladies bring out their hats and fascinators and we do everything from colour preps in the lead-up to styling around hat place- ment on the morning. A few clients can't get their hats to sit right so we can help with that too,” they said.

And Red Hot Hair doesn't just look after carnival hair. It, like many small businesses, has diversified in what it offers customers, also stocking a range of racing accessories to help pull your look together in the one place.

"It's a pretty big deal for some people. I've been here for eight years and the effort put into preparing for the races hasn't dwindled at all. The look at it as a chance to pamper themselves, dress up get their hair and make-up done,” Red Hot Hair owner Fran Eggins said.

Ms Eggins said this year curls, braids and soft buns were all the rage.

"The styles kind of match the hats people are loving this year, (they) hark back to (the) 1930s and '40s, the softer wool felt hats.

The right shoes and handbags are also important to the racing fashionista and July carnival racegoers are spoiled for choice thanks to Jacqui's Shoe Boutique.

The independent store is owned by local shoe queen Jacqui Boyns whose parents' footwear institution began in Coffs Harbour as Gams Shoe Store before she took over the reins.

Ms Boyns began supporting the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field event the year she opened her Grafton store close to five years ago now.

She said there was a lot of choice in footwear with winter racing carnivals no matter the age group.

"The court shoe is traditionally a race wear shoe and not everyone can wear high heels so we make sure we have a wide range of options. We have plenty of colourful shoes to liven up the black,” she said.

Ms Boyns said the racing fashion accessories trifecta was in store - hat, handbags and shoes - making it simpler to mix and match accessories with an outfit.

"And more affordable. At the moment we have a special pop-up shop with selected race-friendly items at 30% off,” she said.

Ms Boyns said navy seemed to be big this season but said all colours had sold well.

"It should be a colourful carnival this year,” she said.