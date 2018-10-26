Menu
#DressedByVinnies was a success
News

#DressedByVinnies was success

ebony stansfield
by
26th Oct 2018 3:09 PM

TODAY I went into St Vincent De Paul Society on Prince Street in Grafton during the dressed by Vinnies campaign.

I was set the challenge by my colleagues to spend less than $15 for a full outfit- besides shoes- in less than half an hour.

When I first walked into Vinnies I was spoilt with choice, there was so much to chose from.

 

DEX reporter Ebony Stansfield gets a whole outfit at Vinnies for $12 for #DressedByVinnies
I wanted an outfit which would match the current climate of Grafton and could handle the hot, humid weather.

I also wanted to wear something I felt comfortable in and would wear throughout summer.

I tried to find an outfit which would tick three boxes; comfort, cute and bargain savvy.

When I first saw the cotton shirt, it immediately reminded me of something I would wear casually, but also could be worn in a professional environment. $3.

After I found the skirt I knew I wanted to tie the shirt up at the bottom, for a cute summer outfit. $8.

I found the cute belt to tie the whole outfit together. $1.

In conclusion, my outfit ticks the comfort, cute and bargain savvy boxes. All for $12, would recommend Grafton Vinnies.

The national event encourages all Australians who love a fashionable bargain to visit their local Vinnies Shop, find something they love, wear it on the day and share a photo on social media by using the hashtag #DressedbyVinnies. The theme for Dressed By Vinnies Day 2018 is 'Wear it and share it!'.

