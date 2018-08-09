Drill mud stalking charges dropped

DISMISSED: Terry Elvey (front, second from right) with his anti-CSG supporters was in Ballina court yesterday for following a truck driver who was dumping drill mud from the Metgasco Glenugie site.

DISMISSED: Terry Elvey (front, second from right) with his anti-CSG supporters was in Ballina court yesterday for following a truck driver who was dumping drill mud from the Metgasco Glenugie site. Doug Eaton

A MAN accused of stalking a truck driver dumping drill mud from Metgasco's Glenugie test drilling site is the latest person to have charges dismissed.

Terry Elvey of Halfway Creek was joined by 12 anti-CSG protesters last week, including several knitting nannas, who displayed signs of support outside Ballina Local Court.

He was charged with two counts of stalking, knowingly driving a vehicle in a matter that menaces another, and driving over a continuous line.

The charges related to three occasions during January and February when Mr Elvey allegedly followed truck driver Jayde Rose to find out where he was dumping drilling mud from the Glenugie site.

During examination by prosecutor Sgt Nick Wiles, Mr Rose said he could only recall being followed by Mr Elvey on two occasions.

Magistrate David Heilpern declined to allow Mr Rose to refresh his memory by re-reading his evidence.

"It is quite clear from this witness that he is only here to give evidence from two incidents," he said.

Mr Rose said he was taking "mud from the ground", to be disposed at an authorised facility in Queensland when he was followed by Mr Elvey who yelled abuse and stuck his finger up at him.

Mr Heilpern dismissed all charges.

Lock the Gate spokesman Scott Sledge said after the hearing, Mr Heilpern suggested some of Mr Elvey's anti-CSG friends should buy him a briefcase to replace the blue bucket that he was carrying his evidence in for the court case.

This follows charges against Ian Gaillard, Benny Zable and Ingo Medek being dismissed at Grafton Local Court in May.

Outside the court, Mr Elvey produced documents from Coffs Harbour Laboratory showing an analysis of soil samples he obtained from near the site fence, compared with samples of the drilling mud.

The analysis showed elevated levels of arsenic, potassium, calcium, chromium, copper, iron, zinc, magnesium and sodium in the drill test mud.

Mr Sledge questioned who monitored where the drilling mud was disposed.

Charges against Ian Gaillard, Benny Zable and Ingo Medek were dismissed at Grafton in May.

At a glance

Comparison of chemicals in soil at edge of Glenugie site to drilling mud (in milligrams per kilogram):

Arsenic: 4.6mg/kg - 8.6mg/kg

Calcium: 1640mg/kg - 34,400mg/kg

Chromium: 4.2mg/kg - 42mg/kg

Copper: 8.9mg/kg - 45mg/kg

Iron: 17,000mg/kg - 36,000mg/kg

Magnesium: 1340mg/kg - 3240mg/kg

Potassium: 660mg/kg - 24,800mg/kg

Sodium: 170mg/kg - 1630mg/kg

Zinc: 31mg/kg - 610mg/kg