A Grafton woman has faced court for leading police on a pursuit through Coffs Harbour last year.
Crime

Drink driver busted trying to flee roadside breath test

Jarrard Potter
18th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
A drink driver has been convicted for leading police on a high speed pursuit after attempting to avoid a roadside random breath test.

Grafton woman Rebekah Joyce Blair appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to police pursuit — not stop — drive dangerously, drive with middle range PCA and drive during a period of disqualification.

The court was told about 9.08pm on October 8 2020 Blair was driving along Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour when she came across officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command conducting random breath testing.

Court documents reveal that Blair ignored police directions to stop and continued to drive past the breath test site. Police got into their fully marked Highway Patrol sedan and chased after her.

The pursuit continued along Harbour Drive and onto Earl Street where the court was told she did a U turn and sped past a Coles supermarket at a speed estimated at 130km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Blair continued along Harbour Drive before turning onto Glenreagh St and coming to a stop.

The court was told police approached the vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition. When asked for her driver’s licence Blair told police she didn’t have one. Court documents state that checks of the vehicle’s registration plates revealed they belonged to a different vehicle, with the vehicle she was in unregistered for two months.

Blair was arrested and later returned a reading 0.144. When asked about the status of her licence at Coffs Harbour Police Station Blair told police she had been disqualified by a Queensland court earlier that year until February 2022.

In Grafton Local Court magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Blair to a nine month intensive corrections order, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Grafton Daily Examiner

