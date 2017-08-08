Drink driver charged, released and drives again

WHILE many people are happy to celebrate and enjoy a weekend, there's always those who take it just a little too far.
Richmond Valley Local Area Command have listed their drink-driving arrests over the weekend just gone.
Friday:
- A 43 year old Lismore man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink-driving in Ballina.
Saturday:
- A 30 year old Coraki man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for refusing to submit to a breath analysis at Lismore Police Station.
- A 25 year old Goonellabah woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink-driving and driving unlicensed in Goonellabah.
- A 19 year old Nunderi man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for low range drink-driving in Lismore.
- A 44 year old Coraki man issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for mid range drink-driving in Piora.
- A 50 year old Nimbin man was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for high range drink-driving 2nd + offence and driving while cancelled, 2nd + Offence in Nimbin.
Sunday:
A 45 year old Grafton man arrested for high range drink-driving 2nd + offence, exceed speed and driving while disqualified, 2nd + offence in Woodview. After being released he was seen to drive the same car again, He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, high range drink-driving 2nd + offence, and driving while disqualified, 2nd + offence. He was refused bail to appear in Lismore Local Court today.