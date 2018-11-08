Drink-driver hauled from vehicle on busy Mackay street

POLICE officers were forced to wrestle a drink-driver from Victoria Plains out of his vehicle at the side of a busy thoroughfare in Mackay city.

Mitchell Thomas Nesbitt, 26, was hauled to Mackay Police Station and blew 0.103 BAC - twice the legal limit.

The boilermaker appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday, pleading guilty to drink-driving over the middle limit and obstructing police about 11.55pm on October 12.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson said Nesbitt had no criminal record but did have an interstate traffic history.

She said police officers had intercepted Nesbitt on Shakespeare Stree and he had failed a preliminary breath test.

"They observed the defendant, the driver of the vehicle, to be slurring his words and could smell liquor emanating from the vehicle. When questioned, he stated he had consumed approximately six schooners of beer," she said.

Ms Pearson said Nesbitt had refused to get out from behind the wheel and "was forcibly removed from the vehicle".

Defence solicitor Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said Nesbitt, described as "very remorseful", apologised to police at the station and she noted an early plea.

Taking into account a previous drink-driving offence in Western Australia, Mr Dwyer told Nesbitt it was "time to grow up".

He was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for five months.

No conviction was recorded for obstructing police.