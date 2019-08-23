Menu
Drink driver lay in middle of road after motorbike crash

Sarah Barnham
by
23rd Aug 2019 8:24 AM
A GLADSTONE man was lying in the middle of the road when police found him following reports of a single vehicle car crash at Tannum Sands, a court was told.

Jaymee Luke Hagelstein couldn't remember how he crashed his motorbike on June 22 about 3.15pm but remembered the beers he'd had prior.

Hagelstein pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drive a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told when police arrived at the scene of Hagelstein's crash he was "semi-conscious" and unable to tell police what happened.

Police could smell the alcohol Hagelstein.

He was taken to hospital via ambulance and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .115 per cent.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy asked why Hagelstein, who lives in new Auckland, was at Tannum Sands.

Hagelstein said he was attending his friend's daughter's birthday party. He said the girl was turning three.

"Did she have a keg did she?" Mr Kennedy said.

Mr Kennedy asked why Hagelstein had decided to drink at a child's birthday party and Hagelstein said it was an opportunity to catch up with friends.

Hagelstein dropped his head and told Mr Kennedy he had an "alcohol dependency".

"This has definitely opened up my eyes," Hagelstein said.

"I'm on the mend now, I have to get an MRI scan because I might have never damage in my shoulder.

"I went back to work yesterday (Tuesday) for the first time since the crash."

Mr Kennedy disqualified Hagelstein from driving for three months and imposed a $700 fine.

A conviction was recorded.

