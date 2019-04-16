Menu
A Goonellabah man has been sentenced for high range drink-driving.
Crime

Drink-driver sentenced after caught five times over limit

Liana Turner
by
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:39 AM
A GOONELLABAH man caught drink-driving at more than five times the legal limit has been sentenced.

Barry Thomas Garland, 57, faced Lismore Local Court for sentencing last week.

According to court documents, police stopped Garland, who was driving a Suzuki Vitara for a random breath test at Goonellabah about 8.20pm on February 14.

After returning a positive roadside test, Garland, who police believed was "well affected" by alcohol, was taken to Lismore Police Station for a breath analysis.

There, he returned a reading of 0.279 and he was charged with high range drink driving.

He told police he'd been drinking between 6pm and 12pm at the Hilltop Hotel.

In court, Magistrate David Heilpern said the man's reading was "extraordinarily high".

He acknowledged Garland held a "high standing" in the community.

"But you wouldn't be remembered for that if you killed or injured somebody," Mr Heilpern said.

He was fined $700, disqualified for the automatic period and will be subject to an interlock order.

drink-driving lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

