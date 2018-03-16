Drink driver's Australia Day shame

AN ILARWILL man received an eight-month suspended sentence in Maclean Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a high range drink driving charge on Australia Day.

According to police facts, Richard Lomaes Woods, 35, was spotted by police as he stumbled towards the driver's side of a car parked near Turners Beach. Woods got in, started the car and drove along Clarence St at about 80kmh in a 50kmh zone, swerving across the road.

Police stopped the vehicle, where Woods admitted to drinking. He was arrested, and returned a reading of 0.184.

Woods' defence solicitor said he initially planned to just drop friends off at the beach before running into family members, including an aunty he hadn't seen in seven years, and lost track of time before making a bad decision to drive.