Drink-drivers clog Maclean Local Court

AN ASTOUNDING 27 people have appeared in Maclean Local Court in one day to face charges of drink-driving in the Lower Clarence.

With 130 cases listed on Tuesday, that number meant about one-fifth involved a charge of drink-driving.

Perhaps more troubling was that many of them were second offences, and most were in the mid or high range.

One high-range charge that came before the court was that of Maclean man Glen Smith, who was handed a suspended sentence over a crash that happened just after midnight on January 18. The 40-year-old was driving a blue Hyundai Excel on Grafton St, Maclean, when the vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road and lost control.

It skidded about 30 metres toward the Grafton and Taloumbi Sts intersection before colliding with a parked Holden sedan.

Inside the Holden were a woman, her five-year-old son and six-month-old daughter.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage, but luckily no-one was injured. Police who attended the scene arrested Smith, who later returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.155 - more than three times over the legal limit.

In Maclean Local Court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a high range drink- driving charge and a charge of negligent driving.

The court heard he had an extensive traffic history and this was his third drink-driving charge.

Magistrate Robyn Denes gave Smith a 12-month suspended sentence,

a nine-month driving disqualification and a 24-month interlock period. For negligent driving Smith was ordered to pay $500.

Another high-range offender, Iluka man Adan Gorry, was placed on a nine- month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay a series of fines for a string of traffic-related offences.

Court documents revealed that two hours after he was charged with drink-driving at Maclean Police Station in November, he returned to the station to let the air out of the front tyre of a police vehicle.

Sentencing continues

Gulmarrad man Daniel Cupitt, 43, was fined $1500, disqualified from driving for nine months and sentenced to a 24 month interlock term after pleading guilty to a high range drink-driving charge. It was heard that Cupitt returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.180, after police stopped a black Isuzu he was driving on Gardiners Rd, Townsend on April 15. The vehicle was observed to be struggling to maintain a constant speed and remain in its lane. Cupitt later told police he had consumed eight cans of beer.