23°
News

Drink-drivers clog Maclean Local Court

Clair Morton
| 12th May 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ASTOUNDING 27 people have appeared in Maclean Local Court in one day to face charges of drink-driving in the Lower Clarence.

With 130 cases listed on Tuesday, that number meant about one-fifth involved a charge of drink-driving.

Perhaps more troubling was that many of them were second offences, and most were in the mid or high range.

One high-range charge that came before the court was that of Maclean man Glen Smith, who was handed a suspended sentence over a crash that happened just after midnight on January 18. The 40-year-old was driving a blue Hyundai Excel on Grafton St, Maclean, when the vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road and lost control.

It skidded about 30 metres toward the Grafton and Taloumbi Sts intersection before colliding with a parked Holden sedan.

Inside the Holden were a woman, her five-year-old son and six-month-old daughter.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage, but luckily no-one was injured. Police who attended the scene arrested Smith, who later returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.155 - more than three times over the legal limit.

In Maclean Local Court on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a high range drink- driving charge and a charge of negligent driving.

The court heard he had an extensive traffic history and this was his third drink-driving charge.

Magistrate Robyn Denes gave Smith a 12-month suspended sentence,

a nine-month driving disqualification and a 24-month interlock period. For negligent driving Smith was ordered to pay $500.

Another high-range offender, Iluka man Adan Gorry, was placed on a nine- month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay a series of fines for a string of traffic-related offences.

Court documents revealed that two hours after he was charged with drink-driving at Maclean Police Station in November, he returned to the station to let the air out of the front tyre of a police vehicle.

Sentencing continues

  • Gulmarrad man Daniel Cupitt, 43, was fined $1500, disqualified from driving for nine months and sentenced to a 24 month interlock term after pleading guilty to a high range drink-driving charge. It was heard that Cupitt returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.180, after police stopped a black Isuzu he was driving on Gardiners Rd, Townsend on April 15. The vehicle was observed to be struggling to maintain a constant speed and remain in its lane. Cupitt later told police he had consumed eight cans of beer.

  • It was the lack of tail lights and driving manner of a Holden Commodore driving down Osprey Dr, Yamba, that cause patrolling police to stop the car in the early hours of April 1. When asked to produce a license the driver, 25-year-old Maclean woman Tracey Currie, told police she didn't have one. After returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.118, she was charged with mid-range drink-driving, and never being licensed. On Tuesday she pleaded guilty to the offence in Maclean Local Court. Currie was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and fined $1000. For never being licensed, she was issued a $500 fine.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Watt a sport: 'Bike bus' to a healthy living

Watt a sport: 'Bike bus' to a healthy living

OLYMPIC gold medalist to join student 'Bike Bus' as cycling fever hits the Clarence ahead of this weekend's 228km Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

PNG visit all smiles for Yamba dental volunteers

HEALTHY SMILES: Dr Annie Lippert with some local children in Papua New Guinea.

Volunteers from Family Dental Yamba help PNG villagers

Redmen pack aim to roll over the Snappers

FOCUSED: Redmen new number eight Kevin Weeks will add plenty of mobility to the Grafton pack against arch-rivals Coffs Snappers on Saturday

In a battle of arch-rivals Grafton look for upper hand.

Residents to keep fighting dongas DA

Clarence Valley councillors listen as Challinor St resident Gary Harrison makes a deputation against a workers accommodation development application proposed for the street.

Residents vow to fight workers accommodation DA.

Local Partners

A change for the better: Principal backs NAPLAN

PRINCIPAL backs changes to NAPLAN, blaming a lack of information and understanding for student and parent misgivings.

'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones'

Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplaces.

Inside the increasingly dangerous world of crowd control

See the shine on trucks this weekend

One of the trucks that will be on display at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club open day at Corcoran Park this weekend.

Corcoran park to host truck drivers open day

Joe brings Terror to the east coast

HE'S BACK: Joe Terror will be back in South Grafton, performing at the Pelican Playhouse later this month.

Grafton native returns home to play at Pelican Playhouse

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

IF there’s no bread or sauce, is it even a sausage sandwich? Pete Evans thinks so.

Get into the Soundscape groove

COUNTDOWN: Soundscape organiser Sam Conderman's bushman team, pictured in 2016, is once more getting ready to host the event at the Tanamon Gallery.

Multi-faceted event hopes to draw good crowds to Pillar Valley

These hilarious Facebook posts will make you cringe

Entertainment

A series of dim-witted online posts will make you chuckle

Today Show denies Block of Cash giveaway is a ‘scam’

The Today show is coming to regional Queensland on Monday May 30. The crew, from left, Stevie Jacobs, Sylvia Jeffreys, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Richard Wilkins. Supplied by Channel 9.

Nine forced to deny that popular morning segment is a scam

'Did you enjoy my husband?': The tear-filled text

Lucy breaks down as she reads the text message to Carl and the group.

“I’m curious to know if you enjoyed f***ing my husband."

The Last Resort’s disastrous ratings debut

Last Resort contestants Sharday and Josh.

NINE’S much-hyped show has been labelled a “spectacular failure”.

Myf’s European dream gig

Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

Myf Warhurst is in Kiev to host SBS’s coverage of Eurovision.

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 SALE

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Executive Living with Studio

72 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 SALE

With a fantastic outlook over the reserve to the mountains in the distance, sitting on your elevated back deck enjoying your morning coffee will be a past time...

Prime Commercial Land With Great River Views.

62 River Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000

Rare high exposure commercial zoned allotment is up for grabs, owners keen to get it sold. Previously Council approved for a double story modern Business...

Mobile Home At Woombah For Under $50,000

73/286 Iluka Road, Woombah 2469

House 1 1 1 $48,000

Mobile home located in the quiet Bimbimbi Caravan Park at Woombah, close to the Clarence river and only 10 minutes to the beautiful beaches of Iluka. The home...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 $350,000

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

Love That View

5-7 Conway Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

What's not to love about this one! Definitely one of the best available residential blocks within the beautiful Riverside town of Lawrence! Just imagine waking...

RACY LITTLE RENTER ON RYAN!

129 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $189,000

This humble abode on an easy to maintain allotment of just under 500m2 is a ready renter. The solid timber construction is a sure benefit alongside a floor-plan of...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Under Offer

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Retiree&#39;s Retreat

18A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $240,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Too Good To Be True!

Villa 38A Yamba Waters Holiday Park, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 1 $299,000

Located within Yamba Waters Holiday Park and just a stone's throw to a peaceful water reserve this well maintained 2 bedroom relocatable home is a real delight.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

Aged care facility helps free up housing market

LOVING IT: New Clarence Village on Queen residents Athol and Jan Green moved into unit 1 in the complex a month ago after moving out of the their home of 51 years in South Grafton.

Encouraging people into aged care could ease housing shortage

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!