Drink-drivers still rampant in Lower Clarence

THE CLARENCE Valley may not be one of the top 10 offending areas for drink-driving, but it doesn't mean our motorists are getting the message about its dangers.

On just one day in Maclean Local Court last week, 23 out of 78 people - close to one in three - were scheduled to appear over drink-driving charges.

Seventeen of those were mid or high range.

And Magistrate Robyn Denes, well-known for her intolerance of people who take unnecessary risks on the road, did not hold back in her lamentations.

"If I only dealt with one a day it might be different, but I haven't even been on the bench one hour and this is the third drink-driving case I've dealt with," she told a woman charged with a mid-range drinking offence.

"It seems endemic to this region."

She had equally short words for Graham Phillips, a former bar manager of the Maclean Golf Club who was charged with a high-range drink-driving offence.

It was heard in court that the 47-year-old didn't roll the dice and was attempting to drive home from a drinking session when police stopped him.

"High range drink-driving carries jail time," Magistrate Denes said. "It's selfish and reckless. You're just lucky it wasn't your manner of driving that brought you to police attention."

For the offence, Mr Phillips was fined $1500 and disqualified for nine months.

Townsend man Peter Decker, a truck driver, failed to keep his license after pleading guilty to high-range drink-driving.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.126 on July 1, after being stopped behind the wheel on his way home from the Harwood Hotel around midnight.

Decker's solicitor told the magistrate that Decker and his wife were in the process of adopting a child, and a loss of security could affect it.

Magistrate Denes said she accepted her decision was going to cause him great hardship, but said she had to treat him the same as everyone else.

Decker was fined $750 and disqualified for nine months.

It is not a new trend - on May 12, The Daily Examiner reported 27 cases in Maclean Local Court, out of 130 cases appeared in one day for drink-driving charges.

Statistics across the state show drink-driving rates are declining, but drink-driving is still a key issue.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the state's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said there were still too many who drink and drive.

"It is still alarming to see that there were more than 17,000 drink-drivers, and more than 8000 drug-drivers on our roads in the last financial year," he said.

"Every one of those drivers or riders have shown a complete lack of regard for not only their own life, but the lives of all others using the road."