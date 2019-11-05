Drink driving blitz catches man four times limit

A THREE-DAY operation by NSW Police has netted 74 drink drivers, including one man in the Coffs Clarence region four times over the limit.

About 9.45am on Friday November 1a 42-year-old man was stopped by police on Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga, for the purpose of a random breath test.

The unlicensed driver returned a positive result, was arrested and taken to Woolgoolga Police Station where a breath analysis was conducted and allegedly provided a reading on 0.201 - High Range.

He was charged with high range PCA and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on November 25.

Further down the north coast, at 7.35pm on Sunday November 3, police attached to Kempsey Highway Patrol, stopped a 49-year-old man in Forth Street, Kempsey, for a breath test.

The man returned a positive result and was arrested and taken to Kempsey Police Station where checks revealed he was a disqualified driver to 2029.

A subsequent breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.250. He was charged with high range PCA - second offence, and drive whilst disqualified - second offence.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said we need to keep working together as a community to keep our roads safe and make sure road users get to their destinations safely.

"During the operation police detected 204 people using their mobile phones, issued 2,568 speeding infringements and 469 people were issued fines for not wearing a seatbelt,” he said.

"With the festive season fast approaching we need to keep pushing the safe driving messages out to the community to ensure every motorist thinks about their actions before they get behind the wheel,” said

"We will continue to target drink driving across the state so if you chose to take the risk you will be caught,”