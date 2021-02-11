Drink driving with no headlights ends in crash, conviction

A Cowper woman has been convicted of a high range drink driving offence that involved a collision with another car.

A Cowper woman has been convicted of high range drink driving after she was involved in a crash on a South Grafton street last year.

Kylie Shipman appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where she was sentenced for the offence.

According to court documents, police describe the 45-year-old as having "a total disregard for the safety of other road users", and as someone who "does not appear to understand the seriousness of her actions".

The court heard that about 9pm on Sunday, September 13 2020, Shipman was driving her vehicle along Ryan St without headlights on.

Court documents reveal that at the same time a second vehicle was driving in the opposite direction and attempted to turn right into a driveway, but collided with Shipman's car due to the driver not seeing the vehicle.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and Shipman was taken to Grafton Base Hospital via ambulance with back pain.

According to court documents the following day officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the hospital and spoke with Shipman, who said she had been drinking just prior to the crash and said it was possible she didn't have her headlights on.

On Friday police received the blood results of the accused which was taken at the hospital which showed a reading of 0.168.

In court on Monday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Shipman to a nine month intensive correction order. Shipman was also ordered to perform 100 hours community service work, and an mandatory interlock order was imposed.