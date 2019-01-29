Menu
Arol Tong Lual was among the trio sentenced for assault.
Arol Tong Lual was among the trio sentenced for assault. Facebook
Drinking problem, 'racist comment' blamed for violence

John Weekes
29th Jan 2019 5:30 PM
A DRINKING problem and alleged "racist comment” were blamed after three men engaged in a violent public outburst.

Sunday Oboma Achire, formerly of Toowoomba, met Booval men Arol Tong Lual and Angok Tong Lual on a train.

A court heard the three were all heading to the same party.

The Brisbane District Court heard the trio then got involved in an altercation with two other young men .

On Tuesday, Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien was told a dispute involving a cigarette request and alleged "racist comment” directed at the African trio preceded the violence.

A man was kicked in the public attack in Richlands. Achire and both Luals pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sudanese-born refugee Angok Lual, now 20, was on parole for another offence when the assault happened.

The court heard he had represented the state in junior basketball and he previously lived in Egypt and Tasmania.

He spent 117 days in custody and received 18 months' jail with immediate parole eligibility.

Arol Lual, 24, received two years' jail but with an immediate parole release - for reasons including the 283 days he had already spent in custody.

The court heard Achire, 25, was jailed in April last year for stealing offences in Ipswich.

A defence barrister said Achire was working on improving his social skills and overcoming "problematic use of alcohol” with an exercise regime.

His defence barrister said Achire admitted kicking another man "in circumstances where the CCTV footage was equivocal”.

Achire was sentenced to 18 months' jail with a parole release date of May 29 this year.

