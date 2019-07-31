Drinking pushes mum too far on night out

PUB BLUES: Skye Duncan's birthday celebration soured when she and her mates were turfed out of a hotel.

PUB BLUES: Skye Duncan's birthday celebration soured when she and her mates were turfed out of a hotel. Ross Irby

A YOUNG mum celebrating her 19th birthday with mates only to be turfed out of a country pub for their alleged bad behaviour, got a follow-up date with a court magistrate.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the manager of the Walloon Hotel called Karana Downs police out to a disturbance on a Saturday night earlier this month.

Officers spoke to Skye Duncan on the street outside, with Duncan saying she had been "thrown out of the hotel for no reason", police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said.

The manager told officers two males and two females had been using offensive language to customers and to people walking past outside, the court heard.

They were told multiple times to leave but did not.

The court was told the manager pointed out a woman standing on the street (Duncan) alleging her disorderly behaviour was upsetting to customers.

Sgt Caldwell said officers directed Duncan at 7.44pm to move 50m away from the hotel and not return to the area until 12 hours later.

SPITTER: Stephen Fagan spat and spat some more inside a police van after being arrested. Ross Irby

Duncan said she understood and walked away then sat in a shelter on the Amberley - Haigslea Rd, the court heard.

Minutes later she ran at police while officers were arresting another person.

She obstructed police by pushing them when they attempted to restrain the other person who was resisting arrest.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Duncan had been out celebrating her birthday on her first night out without her child.

"She instructs she is not a regular drinker. That she pushed it too far," Ms Dwan said.

"She accepts to run back was a foolish thing to do in the circumstances."

Skye Amber Duncan, 19, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to obstructing police in the vicinity of licensed premises of the Walloon Hotel on July 6; and contravening a police direction.

Stephen Fagan, 24, a landscaper from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance in the vicinity of licenced premises of Walloon Hotel on July 6; obstructing police at licensed premises; and causing wilful damage to police property (by spitting).

Sgt Caldwell said police had been arresting another person when a male (Fagan) was seen walking across the road and approached a police officer.

There had been a violent struggle and police attempted to restrain Fagan who resisted.

Police presented a taser but his verbal comments continued, Fagan saying; "I'll smash your head in, slit your throat, dog scum".

Put into the back of the police Toyota Hilux to be driven to the watch-house, Fagan repeatedly spat on the floor. The Hilux had to be cleaned afterwards.

Ms Dwan said it was his partner's birthday with Fagan getting upset when he saw the police interaction with her, after clearly drinking too much alcohol and instructs he'd been clean of methamphetamine use for 18 months.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Duncan $300 and did not record a conviction against her.

Fagan was fined $850.