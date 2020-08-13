Drive-thru delicacies a positive shift for Coutts Tavern

Coutts Crossing Tavern staff member Mary Blair with some of Barry's famous pies that are now on offer through the drive through, a move made as COVID-19 restrictions took hold earlier this year. Picture: Mitchell Keenan

WE ALL love the convenience of a takeaway meal but Coutts Tavern has gone the extra mile offering their famous Barry’s pies at the on site drive-thru bottle shop.

Forced to make a change after the COVID-19 pandemic set in, co-owner Evan Groth said it has been a hit with their customers.

“We’ve been selling Barry’s pies for years but when we had to shut the pub down we moved the pie oven out to the bottle shop and people seemed pretty keen on it,” Mr Groth said.

“My business partner Barry (Kneeves) has owned about 12 bakeries and pubs. He’s worked at a few pubs and has always done them there too.

“He does just about every kind you could think of. Cheese and bacon, plain, mushroom and curry. He just cooks whatever he feels like on the day.”

Coutts Tavern owners Barry Kneeves and licensee Evan Groth have managed well through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the slower period during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Groth said the tavern was well equipped to survive and has since returned to some form of normality.

“We were lucky through the main shutdown. We had the drive-thru bottlo and our accommodation to keep us going,” he said.

“We’re almost back to normal now. The locals have been coming back in so pretty much all of them are back.

“If we had cases in the area I think people would probably be more worried but everyone seems to feel pretty safe.”

While regulars return to the tavern, there are still COVID procedures that are in place to prevent any further spread including sign in on arrival and limits on group numbers.

“Everyone knows that it’s that or nothing so they’ve all been more than happy to comply with health regulations,” Mr Groth said.