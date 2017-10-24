Drive to support kids with cancer

Photos View Photo Gallery

A COLOURFUL convoy of cars from all around Australia, hit the streets of Grafton this morning to show their support of kids with cancer.

EsCarpade, the seven-day outback and off-road motoring adventure attracts more than 200 entrants who will wrack up 2,800 kilometres over seven days. Starting in Port Macquarie, with stop-offs along the way, the convoy will make their way up to Toowoomba this Saturday.

"However, the esCarpade has a challenging component of it that makes it different from other fundraisers," event manager Susan Fleming said. For instance, all cars must be over 20 years of age, however modified to withstand off-road conditions, and basic orienteering skills to successfully navigate the back roads.

"Entrants will be travelling through state parks, back roads, dirt tracks; they will hardly see a main road!" Ms Fleming said.

This being his seventh trip with the convoy, Camden resident Robert Elliot said something special always happens on the road.

"We were somewhere in outback Queensland and there was this farmer and his son on the side of the road waving to us. We pulled up, wound the window down and this little boy walked out with 10 dollars," Mr Elliot said. "That was his month of allowance and he wanted us to give it to the kids who had cancer. That just broke our hearts."

Being a fundraising event, this year the esCarpadians have set themselves a goal of $1.2 million dollars. And so far, they're almost there, having reached over $920,000 already.

"It's the most fun you will ever have on four wheels," he said. "Every year is different, there's never two trails that are the same."

If you would like to donate please go to www.campquality.org.au