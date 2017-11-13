Menu
Driven Kalani keeps on achieving goals

Kalani Ives is awarded the junior sportsperson of the year female award at the 2017 Clarence Valley Sports Awards
Matthew Elkerton
by

JNR FEMALE: There is a passion and drive to succeed that is unmistakable in ironwoman Kalani Ives.

The 11-year-old Yamba competitor is on a quest for gold and she will stop at nothing to achieve her dreams in the surf.

It is a quest that landed her the Jetts Fitness Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year award at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Ives joins a list of winners that includes former Coutts Crossing croquet star Laura Moloney, Brooms Head sprinter Nathalie Avery and Sydney Sixers WBBL star Carly Leeson.

"This feels amazing to get this award," she said. "I have to thank my dad (Todd) who doubles as my coach and my training partner.

"I am not even sure how many hours we put in each week together but I know it is a lot."

Jim Dougherty is inducted into the Clarence Sporting Wall of Fame
Ives has been unstoppable in the surf this year after winning the under-12s ironwoman event at the NSW Interbranch Titles last December, becoming Yamba's youngest ever ironwoman in the process.

Kalani backed up that performance with a silver medal in the same event at the NSW Junior Surf Lifesaving Championships.

While the ironwoman has put in plenty of kilometres over the years to get to each event and carnival, she said it was all worth it in the end.

"I love it, I love going to carnivals and seeing all my friends from other surf clubs and I especially love the feeling of winning," she said.

"You put in a lot of time and effort into the sport and I think that is the reward."

Topics:  clarence valley sports awards cv sport ironwoman kalani ives surf sports yamba slsc

