Crime

Driver accused of 170km/h police chase gets bail, curfew

11th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
AN EAST Ipswich man whose car was brought to a halt with tyre deflation devices has been granted bail.

Shane Michael Hambly, 27, from Raceview, agreed to abide by a night curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Hambly appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrate Donna MacCallum yesterday, charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Eastern Heights; failing to stop for police, possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils; driving unlicensed; possession of property believed to be the proceeds of crime; and possession of a knuckleduster.

In opposing bail, prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore told the court a Polair crew saw a man at Goodna carrying a backpack at 11.45pm Friday and tracked the car he got into.

The car was driven west, with police alleging it reached 170km/h on the Ipswich Motorway before exiting on to the Cunningham Highway.

The Commodore driver later accelerated away from police cars, but tyre deflation devices were deployed successfully on Chermside Rd, Eastern Heights.

Snr Cnst Elmore said the car finally stopped at Blackstone when the tyre tread wore out.

Lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Hambly was a dad of two, and unemployed.

Snr Cnst Elmore confirmed that 1.93g of drugs were involved in the drug charge.

Bail was granted with the curfew imposed.

The matter was adjourned to October.

Ipswich Queensland Times

