Driver accused of crashing into cyclists appears in court

Liana Turner
by
22nd May 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
A CASINO man charged with seriously injuring two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway remains in custody.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, faced Lismore Local Court yesterday charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, drink-driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test and possessing a prohibited drug.

Police will allege Mr Dunwell, driving a white Ford utility, struck two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway at Drake about 11.30am on Saturday.

According to court documents, Mr Dunwell returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.243, more than four times the legal limit and had 13.84 grams of cannabis in his car when police attended the scene.

Mr Dunwell has lodged no pleas to the charges.

It is understood the two cyclists remain at the Gold Coast University Hospital, where they were due to undergo surgery.

Mr Dunwell did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He is due to appear via video link on June 5.

