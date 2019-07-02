Menu
A Byron Bay man has been caught drink driving.
Crime

Driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Jul 2019 9:00 AM
A BYRON Bay man has been caught allegedly drink driving more than twice the limit over the weekend.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said police stopped a 36-year-old man on the Browning St, Byron Bay for a Random Breath Test about 2.20am on Saturday, June 29.

He said the test returned a positive reading to alcohol and the male was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

"There a breath analysis was taken which allegedly returned a reading of 0.187."

The man was charged with a High Range PCA, his licence was suspended, and he was bailed to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on July 8.

Lismore Northern Star

